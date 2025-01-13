Nigeria: I Wear My Emotions On My Sleeves, Says Diiadem, Debuts On Rholagos

New Season of The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) premieres today January 12, 2025 with new entrants to join the sizzling cast of Mariam Timmer Adeyemi, Laura Ikeji, and Carolyna Hutchings.

They are Sophia Momodu, Dabota Lawson and Adeola Adeyemi a.k.a Diiadem. These new housewives are set to bring the unexpected, spark drama, and deliver high society finesse to our screens.

For Diiadem, who has built a strong brand for herself as a beauty entrepreneur and influencer, she said she was going into the show as her authentic self.

"I'm just going to continue to be me. Eventually, the world will adjust," she said. As a person who has a blend of Yoruba and Igbo heritage, she has established herself in the Nigerian beauty industry as both an entrepreneur and influencer while creating products aimed at driving inclusivity and celebrating beauty

As much as the beauty entrepreneur is committed to promoting her brand and putting her best foot forward, she is not opposed to squaring up if drama finds her. She said, "I don't know how to be a coward or pretend; I wear my emotions on my sleeves."

Sophia Momodu

If you are into Nigerian pop culture, you will have a faint idea of who Sophia Momodu is, but beyond the headlines, who are we expecting to see on RHOLagos season? On your first encounter with Sophia Momodu, you're most likely to leave with the impression that she has an interesting personality and doesn't care much about external validation. She affirms this

"I don't care about external validation; it is none of my business," she had said during a chat with her. The beauty and fashion entrepreneur who hails from Osun State has been in the public eye for many reasons, notably for her then on-and-off relationship with afrobeat sensation Davido and being a niece to publisher Dele Momodu. Both connections have often made her the centre of attention on social media.

However, beyond what is known of her, Sophia is taking us behind the curtains on the new season of RHOLagos. Although she says she never thought she'd be on a reality TV show, RHOLagos found her and she believes it's 'destiny.'

For the forthcoming season, there's one thing Sophia will not take, and it's bullying. "I'm very anti-bullying; I don't believe in it, I don't subscribe to it, and I don't entertain it," she revealed. When we asked the socialite how she plans to protect her relationships from the Lagos rumour mill, she said, "What relationship? What people don't know they can't ruin."

Debota Lawson

Dabota Lawson doesn't care about anybody's opinion. The beauty queen and beauty entrepreneur shared in an exclusive chat that she was well prepared for the scrutiny that comes with the show. "For me, anything that I've done in front of the cameras, I can own up to it," she said.

Famously known as The Queen of Queens, Dabota is adding a fresh dynamic to the RHOLagos cast. The beauty queen, who has a bachelor's degree in Financial Economics from the University of Leicester and a foundation in Professional Management Accounting from the London School of Business and Finance, has combined her expertise to build an illustrious career as the founder of Lawson House of Beauty and Dabota Cosmetics.

The former beauty queen, whose first introduction to the world was winning the Miss Nigeria UK pageant in 2010, has leveraged her exposure to build her brands, but beyond that, she said, "being a beauty queen allowed me to have that level of exposure and confidence that whatever it is that I'm going into, I'm taking the crown."