Nigeria: Alaafin Controversy - Ooni Congratulates Owoade, Keeps Mum On Kingmakers' Complaint

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has lauded the appointment of Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by Moses Olafare, the director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni's Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun.

The statement was, however, silent on the complaints by the Oyo kingmakers (Oyomesi) that Mr Owoade's appointment was illegal as it did not follow due process.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kingmakers' opposition to the Oyo government's announcement. The kingmakers had earlier chosen a different person, Lukman Gbadegesin, as the Alaafin but the state government refused to appoint the person. The controversy over that initial appointment is still at the appeal court.In his statement, the Ooni only asked the newly appointed king to ensure the kingmakers were united.

Ooni commends appointment

In Saturday's statement, the Ooni lauded Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for providing the enabling environment that birthed a new king for Oyo, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He also applauded kingmakers, the royal families and the people of Oyo for the patience and maturity displayed throughout the sacred process which lasted over two years.

According to him, the decision heralds a new era of prosperity, unity, and cultural preservation for the people of Oyo.

"Historically, Oyo and Ile-Ife share an unbreakable bond rooted in divine origin and cultural preservation. Oyo remains a very important crown jewel in Yorubaland.

"This interconnected lineage emphasises the significance of the Alaafin's throne, which remains a vital pillar in the structure of Yoruba traditional governance and heritage.

"The appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade signifies the continuation of this sacred bond and the unwavering strength of the Yoruba cultural legacy," he said.

Mr Ogunwusi added: "We are confident that the Alaafin-elect will build upon the enduring legacy of his predecessors, particularly the immediate past Alaafin, Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

"Now that you have emerged victorious, you have become father of all, who must rally all other contestants for the growth of Oyo town because you can not do it alone.

"You must bring everyone on board; Oyomesi must remain united under your watch either those who supported you or those who didn't support you, you must be magnanimous in victory.

"Please be ready to toe the path of peace with all the kingmakers without favouritism and partiality so that you can serve your people as a beacon of hope, justice, and development."

Mr Ogunwusi said Mr Owoade's ascension was a testament to the resilience of traditions and the shared aspiration for progress across the Yoruba race.

He called on the sons and daughters of Oyo, from nooks and crannies, to rally around the new Alaafin and work together to uphold the glory of Oyo town.

"It is through collective support and collaboration that Oyo will continue to thrive and maintain its place as a cornerstone of Yoruba greatness.

"We reiterate our commitment to fostering unity among Yoruba traditional rulers, preserving shared cultural identity, and ensuring prosperity of all Yoruba people," he said.