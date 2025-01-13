Nigeria: TCN Denies National Grid Collapse, Clarifies Saturday's Power Outage

12 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has denied reports of a national grid collapse on Saturday, calling the claims inaccurate.

TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, clarified this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Ms Mbah explained that earlier on Saturday, at approximately 1:41 p.m., the Osogbo-Ihovour line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin-Omotosho line.

She noted that these incidents only affected bulk power supply to the Lagos area.

She further clarified that just before the tripping, the total generation on the grid was 4,335.63 Megawatts (MW), and after the trippings, generation dropped to 2,573.23 MW, which indicated the grid did not experience a collapse.

"The transmission line tripping affected Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Geregu, and Paras."

She added that all had been restored except for the Benin-Omotosho 330kV line, which was still being worked on.

Ms Mbah emphasised that TCN was working hard to build a more robust transmission grid in spite of ongoing challenges.

She also urged caution against the spread of misinformation, stressing the importance of disseminating accurate and verifiable facts.

