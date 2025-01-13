Nigerian Army Redeploys Top Officers, Many Generals Affected

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, explained that the redeployment was a strategic move to enhance the operational effectiveness and administrative efficiency of the army.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, has approved the redeployment and posting of its top officers.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, explained that the redeployment was a strategic move to enhance the operational effectiveness and administrative efficiency of the army.

He said the affected officers included Corps Commanders, Principal Officers, General Officers Commanding (GOC), Commanders, Commandants of Army Training institutions, Brigade Commanders and other key positions.

According to him, the redeployment underscores the army's commitment to ensuring a robust and dynamic leadership structure capable of addressing emerging security challenges.

Mr Nwachukwu said that some of the senior officers appointed as PSOs at the Army Headquarters include Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, from National Defence College to the Department of Army Administration, who is appointed Chief of Administration (Army).

He said Major General GU Chibuisi has been redeployed from the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) to the Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil Military Affairs.

Also redeployed is Major General AS Ndalolo, from NARC to Department of Army Training, as Chief of Training (Army).

Others include Major General Olusegun Abai, redeployed from the Department of Army Training to the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, and was appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation.

Major General JH Abdussalam from Headquarters 6 Division becomes the Chief of Special Services and Programmes.

"Maj.-Gen. EI Okoro has been redeployed from the Department of Army Logistics to the Department of Military Secretary and appointed Military Secretary (Army).

"Senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) include Maj.-Gen. OT Olatoye to 82 Division/Joint Task Force (JTF) South East Operation UDO KA and Maj.-Gen. EF Oyinlola to Headquarters 3 Division as GOC 3 Division/Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH)," he said.

The army spokesman further said that the acting appointment of Major General AGL Haruna as GOC 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 JTF North East Operation HADIN KAI has been confirmed.

Also confirmed as substantive, he said, was the acting appointment of Major General IA Ajose as GOC 8 Division/Commander Sector 2 JTF North West Operation FANSAN YANMA among others.

Major General GO Adeshina has been redeployed from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals to Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) as Director General.

Similarly, Major General GM Mutkut has been redeployed to Headquarters Multi National Joint Task Force N'djamena as the Force Commander.

"The redeployment also featured Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Defence Headquarters as the Director Media Operations," he said.

Mr Nwachukwu also disclosed that Major General Obinna Ajunwa moves to Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps as its Commander.

Similarly, Major General Henry Wesley moves from the Department of Special Services and Programmes to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, as Commander.

He said Major General TT Numbere moves to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers as Commander, while Major General Nosakhare Ugbo moves from the Department of Civil Military Affairs to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals as Commander.

According to Mr Nwachukwu, Major General Zakari Abubakar moves to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as Commander and Major General AP Oguntola becomes the Commander of the Nigerian Army Education Corps.

He added that Major General JO Sokoya has been appointed Commandant, Nigerian Army Training Centre, while Major General UM Alkali is now Commandant of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN).

"Also, Maj.-Gen. FS Etim moves to Nigerian Army School of Infantry as Commandant, while Maj.-Gen. AB Mohammed has been redeployed to the Depot Nigerian Army as commandant.

"Other newly appointed senior officers are Maj.-Gen. IE Ekpenyong now Commandant Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering and Maj.-Gen. AO Adegbite as Commandant of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport.

"Brig.-Gen. AM Umar is redeployed from Army War College Nigeria to Warrant Officers Academy and appointed Commandant, among others," he further said.

The army spokesman said the army chief has also directed all the newly appointed senior officers to bring renewed vigour, dedication and commitment to their duties.

He noted that this was particularly to ensure the sustenance of the ongoing onslaught against terrorism, insurgency and other threats to national security.

"He equally charged them to ensure that the welfare of troops remain paramount as they assume their new appointments," Mr Nwachukwu said.

(NAN)