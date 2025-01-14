Sudan: Agar Urges Sudan Armed Movements to 'Avoid Creating Parallel Army'

Port Sudan — Malik Agar, deputy chairperson of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and security in a speech yesterday, and rejected proposals aimed at normalising the presence of multiple armed groups.

In a televised address on Sunday, Agar stressed the importance of preventing armed movements from creating a "parallel military force" that could undermine the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). He also opposed efforts to integrate the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into public life.

Agar underscored the Juba Peace Agreement as a "critical framework for addressing historical injustices" and called for a unified national army under a single leadership, encompassing the SAF, the police, the Sudanese National Forces Coordination (NFC), and "other state security forces". He highlighted the need for effective mechanisms to disarm militias and restrict weapons to state control, describing this as a key challenge once the war ends.

Democratic transition

Insisting on a democratic political process as key to establishing constitutional legitimacy and forming a civilian government, Agar stated that the current administration has developed a political roadmap detailing the steps required for holding elections, with the aim of resolving the crisis and steering Sudan toward stability and democracy.

He highlighted government efforts to restore infrastructure in war-affected areas, noting progress in restoring electricity, reopening hospitals, and expanding healthcare facilities in areas like greater Omdurman and Sennar. He pledged that displaced people and refugees returning to SAF-controlled areas would receive basic services such as water, electricity, and healthcare.

Agar praised "milestones" such as holding the Sudanese Certificate exams, replacing the national currency, and restoring healthcare services in "liberated areas".

Foreign interference

Agar accused external actors, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), of supporting the RSF during the ongoing conflict and attempting to undermine Sudan's independence.

He warned of a "deliberate project" to fragment Sudan along regional lines, accusing humanitarian organisations of "advancing foreign agendas" under the pretext of providing aid. Criticism was also directed at the African Union, which was accused of failing to counter these efforts and straying from its mission to promote unity and solidarity across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agar alleged that weapons and supplies continue to reach the RSF under "false humanitarian pretences", such as opening the Adré crossing and labelling Sudan a famine-stricken country.

He called for accountability for those complicit in the conflict, "whether openly or in secret", and emphasised the need for unity, inclusivity, and justice to rebuild the nation.