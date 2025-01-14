South Africa: SA Regulator Urges ARC to Sell Fresh Produce Unit Over Market Control

13 January 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • South Africa's Competition Commission has recommended that African Rainbow Capital (ARC) divest from one of the country's leading fresh produce agencies
  • ARC holds significant stakes in the RSA Group and Subtropico, which together control between 50% and 90% of South Africa's fresh produce markets
  • The commission found that ARC's cross-shareholding in these entities distorts competition in an industry dominated by four key agents

South Africa's Competition Commission has recommended that African Rainbow Capital (ARC), backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, divest from one of the country's leading fresh produce agencies, citing anti-competitive practices.

ARC holds significant stakes in the RSA Group and Subtropico, which together control between 50% and 90% of South Africa's fresh produce markets, including staples such as potatoes, apples, and tomatoes. The commission found that ARC's cross-shareholding in these entities distorts competition in an industry dominated by four key agents.

The commission advised the Competition Tribunal to require ARC to divest from either RSA Group or Subtropico if it does not voluntarily do so within six months. This follows a two-year inquiry into the fresh produce sector aimed at addressing concerns over market concentration, fairness, and inclusivity.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

The Competition Commission's findings shed light on the oligopolistic nature of South Africa's fresh produce industry, where a few agents dominate markets critical to food security. Despite a large number of agents, the concentration of control among four entities limits competition, raising concerns about fairness and inclusivity. The report's 31 recommendations aim to promote market reform, support emerging and historically disadvantaged farmers, and address systemic inequities. For ARC, the divestment requirement poses a strategic decision that could reshape its agricultural investments. The outcome of this regulatory intervention may have broader implications for South Africa's efforts to enhance competition and equity in key industries, especially amid concerns over food inflation.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.