Almost half (46%) of Ethiopians say they felt unsafe while walking in their neighbourhood at least once during the previous year. One-third (33%) said they feared crime in their home. o Experiences of insecurity are considerably more common among poor citizens. ▪ One in nine citizens (11%) say they requested police assistance during the previous year. Four times as many (43%) encountered the police in other situations, such as at checkpoints, during identity checks or traffic stops, or during an investigation. o Among citizens who asked for help from the police, half (50%) say it was easy to get assistance, but 35% say they had to pay a bribe. o Among those who encountered the police in other situations, 17% report paying a bribe to avoid problems.

About one-third (32%) of citizens say that "most" or "all" police are corrupt.

A majority (57%) of Ethiopians say they trust the police "somewhat" or "a lot."

Significant proportions say the police "sometimes," "often," or "always" use excessive force in dealing with suspected criminals (50%) and in managing protests (43%).

Only one-third (34%) of citizens say the police "often" or "always" operate professionally and respect all citizens' rights.

A majority (58%) of Ethiopians are critical of the government's performance on reducing crime.

In 2012, the Ethiopian government issued a regulation that defines policing procedures, mandating law enforcement to act professionally, uphold international human-rights standards, and limit the use of force (Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, 2012). The 2020 Ethiopian Police Doctrine aims to demilitarise, depoliticise, democratise, and decentralise the force by promoting community policing and fostering accountability (Interpeace, 2024). In 2022, UNESCO (2022) partnered with the Ethiopian Police University to provide specialised training for police officials to enhance their role in protecting freedom of expression and ensuring the safety of journalists.

Despite these efforts, reports of police misconduct in Ethiopia persist, raising concerns about a lack of professionalism and the disproportionate use of force. In 2019, a widely circulated video showing two police officers assaulting a handcuffed man and an elderly woman sparked public outrage (Woubshet, 2020). In 2023, the police were accused of using excessive force against protesters during demonstrations against the demolition of homes and businesses in Oromia and against opposition leaders and their supporters who were calling for protests against the interim administration in Tigray (Human Rights Watch, 2024).

A 2023 study found that Addis Ababa residents express low levels of trust in local police due to ineffective crime reduction and procedural unfairness (Melkamu & Teshome, 2023), confirming a 2021 Ministry of Peace and Interpeace (2022) survey that revealed that trust had long been the missing link in the police service in Addis Ababa.

This dispatch reports on a special survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 9 (2021/2023) questionnaire to explore Africans' experiences and assessments of police professionalism.

In Ethiopia, survey findings offer mixed perceptions of the police. While a majority of citizens report feeling safe in their neighbourhoods and homes, few approve of the government's performance in reducing crime.

Among citizens who interacted with the police during the previous year, half found it easy to obtain assistance, but more than one-third say they had to pay bribes.

While a majority of Ethiopians express trust in the police, many say the police use excessive force in dealing with criminal suspects and managing public demonstrations. Overall, only one-third of citizens say the police usually operate professionally and respect all citizens' rights.

