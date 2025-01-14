Somalia: Puntland Forces Capture Nine Drones in Ongoing Operation Against Daesh in Bari Region

In a major breakthrough in their ongoing anti-terrorism efforts, Puntland Defense Forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed nine drones deployed by Daesh militants in the mountainous areas of Calmiskaad, located in the Bari region. These drones, rigged with explosives, were intended for use in attacks on Puntland forces.

The successful neutralization of these drones marks a significant victory in the operation to dismantle Daesh's presence in the region.

The operation, which began early this morning, is part of a larger offensive aimed at eliminating the remaining Daesh militants who have taken refuge in the rugged terrain of Calmiskaad.

The region has long been a stronghold for the terror group, with forces now focusing on flushing out the remaining terrorists hiding in underground bunkers.

According to military officials overseeing the operation, today's actions are a continuation of an earlier offensive carried out yesterday in the same region. The forces are targeting both foreign and local militants, who are believed to be hiding in caves and bunkers throughout the mountainous region.

"The successful interception of these drones prevented an immediate threat to our forces on the ground. We are now focusing our efforts on neutralizing any remaining militants in the area," said a senior military official. "The operation is ongoing, and we are confident that we will successfully rid the region of Daesh militants."

The forces are employing a range of military tactics, including aerial strikes and ground operations, to locate and destroy Daesh's remaining strongholds. Military commanders confirmed that the forces are making significant progress, having already taken control of key strategic locations in the area.

Yesterday's clashes resulted in the deaths of several militants, both Somali nationals and foreign fighters. The Puntland military is committed to ridding the region of terrorist elements and restoring peace and security to the population.

Local authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security forces and provide any relevant information that could help in the fight against terrorism. With the destruction of the drones and the continued progress of the operation, Puntland is determined to eliminate the Daesh threat from the region once and for all.

This operation is part of Puntland's larger strategy to safeguard the region from terrorism and contribute to the broader fight against extremism in Somalia.