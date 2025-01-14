Somalia: Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe Voices Strong Support for Puntland's Counter-Terrorism Efforts Against Daesh

14 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Jubbaland State President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe), has praised the ongoing military operations by Puntland forces against the Daesh terrorist group.

The president highlighted the importance of a united national front in the fight against terrorism, asserting that a collective effort is essential for Somalia's reconstruction and recovery.

President Madobe emphasized the need for all Somali regions to come together in the battle against extremism, noting that terrorism poses a threat to the country's security, stability, and development.

He commended the Puntland forces for their success in launching operations aimed at dismantling Daesh cells, underscoring the significant impact these efforts have on both the people of Puntland and the broader Somali community.

"The successful efforts of Puntland's military forces against Daesh are a testament to the resilience and dedication of our security forces in maintaining peace and stability," President Madobe stated. "This operation holds great importance, not only for the people of Puntland but for the entire Somali nation in securing our future and reclaiming the peace we deserve."

He further emphasized the critical role of the Somali public and the international community in supporting Puntland's operations to defeat terrorism and strengthen national security. Madobe urged Somali citizens to continue supporting their government's efforts and to collaborate closely with security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The statement comes as Puntland forces have been engaged in large-scale operations targeting Daesh militants in the Bari region, seeking to eliminate the group's presence in the region and secure the area from further extremist threats.

President Madobe's remarks reflect a growing consensus among Somali leaders regarding the need for a unified approach in combatting terrorism, with regional governments working together to tackle the shared threat posed by extremist groups.

As the military operations continue, President Madobe reiterated his call for a unified effort and emphasized the importance of international support in ensuring the success of Puntland's counter-terrorism endeavors.

