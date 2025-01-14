Africa: The Year 2024 - Hopes & Despairs

column

Sydney — Thank God, we have survived another year of genocide, war, destruction and climate crisis. The passing year of 2024 has been a mixture of hope and despair. It began with some hope as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of South Africa's case against Israel for committing genocide and ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention, and to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Alas, the hope quickly vanished as the genocide continues by the very people who promised, "never again" and worked tirelessly for the Genocide Convention. Officially, more than 45,000 killed - mostly women and children. According to the prestigious medical journal Lancet, the actual death toll by July 2024 reached more than 186,000 due to the cumulative effects of Israel's destruction of hospitals, blocking of aid, cutting off water & electricity supplies and every other means of ethnic cleansing.

Ironically, it is possible for the apartheid state of Israel to trample on the ICJ and the international humanitarian laws only because of its backing by the US and its allies. One grapples with the inexplicable spectacle of its stone-faced Western allies ignoring, and indeed justifying, the slaughter and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

I wrote three pieces for IPS trying to explain the inexplicable - Gaza Massacre and Western Hypocrisy (4 Mar., 2024); 'Unbounded' Impunity Emboldens Israel (27 Feb., 2024) and The West's Frankenstein Moment (14 Feb., 2024). Amidst the continued horror, injustice and the miseries of the occupied Palestinian people, I thought it was pointless to write or make academic analyses.

Instead, I opted for activism and joined the mass protests that became a regular feature around the world, loudly and defiantly declaring, "From the River to the sea, Palestine will be free", where the two - Palestinians and Jewish people - will live as free citizens, enjoying full democratic and economic rights to realise their full potential as equal human beings.

My children and grandchildren also joined as we drew inspiration from the resilience of the Palestinians, refusing to surrender and demanding to live with dignity.

It seems people power is beginning to have some positive impact. More countries, especially in the Global South, are taking a firm stance against the apartheid state of Israel; breaking with their Western allies. Norway, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia recognized the State of Palestine. Australia changed its position to support a vote at the UN demanding Israel end the occupation of Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Yet, there were more disappointing events: Israel expanded its ruthless bombing to Lebanon and assassinated key figures, eliminating likely partners in a possible peace deal; the war in Ukraine became more protracted while Putin threatens to use nuclear war-heads. And the US, the supposed leader of the so-called rule-based 'free world', elected a narcissist, Donald Trump, as its President, bent on wrecking the rules, claiming US supremacy and exceptionalism. The CoP29 climate summit ended with disappointment as the world's most vulnerable nations have been abandoned, and there has been little progress on reducing fossil fuels.

The fate of the displaced people in Sudan, Myanmar and elsewhere became worse, as conflict drags on. Amnesty International reported, "the Arakan Army unlawfully killed Rohingya civilians, drove them from their homes and left them vulnerable to attacks. These attacks faced by the Rohingya come on top of indiscriminate air strikes by the Myanmar military that have killed both Rohingya and ethnic Rakhine civilians".

The Rohingya people - the world's largest stateless population - continue to face persecution and abuse. They now face a double-edged sword as the Arakan Army tightens the noose around Myanmar's Junta.

Conflict in Sudan has led to a man-made famine, the world's largest hunger crisis, and the worst internal displacement crisis in the world. Nearly 20 months of war has made more than one-fifth of the country, over 12 million people, displaced from their homes.

Nevertheless, there have been some sparks of hope. The heroic people of Syria and Bangladesh overthrew their repressive regimes, which seemed almost impossible the day before; and it appears a new dawn has come for these nations.

People in both Syria and Bangladesh are hoping for a just, equitable and democratic society. However, they are also genuinely apprehensive as such a systemic transition is fraught with uncertainty. It is like a caterpillar's morphosis inside a cocoon - it can come out either as a butterfly or as a moth.

The shadow of the failed 'Arab Spring' in Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia haunts the Syrian people. They also fear the sectarian conflict and big-power games that followed in Libya as Israel pounds and expands its occupation.

In the case of Bangladesh, the last three attempts at systemic transition have ended in disappointments. The high hope for a democratic, just society evaporated quickly as the country witnessed unprecedented extra-judicial killings, vote rigging and finally turning into a one-party state within about 3 years of its independence earned at the cost of millions of lives. The second attempt post 1975 was skidded by Ershad's coup whose military-civilian regime was neither a butterfly nor a moth - rather a hybrid. Then the third attempt post 1990, turned into a monster with the tyrant Hasina's kleptocratic rule by theft and extreme repression.

Despair must not overtake hope. Human history is the stories of struggles; but our ability to rise after every fall, to emerge from the depths of despair with new found determination and unwavering hope determines our progress.

Anis Chowdhury, Emeritus Professor, Western Sydney University (Australia). Held senior United Nations positions in New York and Bangkok. E-mail: anis.z.chowdhury@gmail.com

