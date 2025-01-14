Zimbabwe: Lawmakers Endorse Extended Presidential Term

Zanu PF and CCC legislators have agreed that President Mnangagwa should stay on as the country's leader beyond 2028, saying the country's current development trajectory should not be disturbed.

Parliamentarians yesterday toured the First Family's Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe with the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, saying: "If we approve your (President Mnangagwa) stay in power and the people of Zimbabwe are happy, let it be"

Zanu PF's Deputy Political Commissar Cde Webster Shamu said ruling party and opposition legislators were yearning for President Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028.

"Rambai muripo 2030 vana (the MPs) vachema kwatikubva uko kuti rambai muchitonga (The legislators have voiced their concern that they want you to stay as the country's President beyond 2028)," said Cde Shamu.

Mr Tshabangu said President Mnangagwa was leading by example in all areas, hence he must be supported.

"We are Zimbabweans, we should be singing together, playing together, celebrating together. When I walk out here (Pricabe Farm) I will face criticism and it does not matter because it improves us as Zimbabweans.

" . . . when we go to Parliament, I can assure you that we are going to unpack the blueprint to bring the people of Zimbabwe together. We need to coexist and live together," he said.

Both ruling party and opposition legislators were mesmerised by the First Family's farming prowess with Mr Tshabangu saying it was a symbol of what Zimbabwe needs going forward.

"If we can have this kind of production in this country, then we will be able to grow and improve the food basket of our nation. This is so amazing and incredible stuff that His Excellency has shown. He is actually leading by example," said the opposition Senator.

In an interview, CCC National Assembly proportional representation member, Dr Thokozani Khupe, said the President had demonstrated unparalleled leadership qualities.

"We are here at the President's farm to look and learn because when you are talking about development, it is not rocket science, it is about copying from other people.

"As MPs we have come to see what the President is doing because he is doing very well. People must learn to dissociate politics from good things.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What we have seen at the President's farm is that we can restore Zimbabwe to being the Breadbasket of Africa," she said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Owen Ncube also voiced the province's desire for the President to stay beyond 2028.

"As a province, we continue to call for your continued stay as President beyond 2030," said Minister Ncube.

Zanu PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said the MPs had been yearning to come and learn from the First Family's agricultural operations and they were grateful to have been accorded the opportunity.