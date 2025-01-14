Kenya: Court Picks Gakuru As Liquidator for Countryside Dairy Amid Insolvency Proceedings

14 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The High Court has appointed Mark Gakuru as the liquidator for Countryside Dairy Limited, a move that marks a step in the company's insolvency proceedings.

The appointment, made via Gazette Notice, took effect on November 21, 2024, under the provisions of the Insolvency Act, 2015.

According to the High Court, the company's affairs have now been vested with the official receiver (Gakuru), who will oversee the liquidation process in accordance with the court's order.

"The company's affairs are vested with the Official Receiver as the Liquidator, subject to the conditions set out in the order," read the notice in part.

This decision follows the ongoing insolvency case, where the company, facing mounting financial difficulties, sought to resolve its obligations under the supervision of the court.

The appointment comes with specific stipulations dictating that no action can be taken against Countryside Dairy Limited without prior approval from the administrator or the court.

Likewise, creditor claims must be filed through the official platform where they are required to submit their proof of debts in line with the requirements of the Insolvency Act.

In 2022, the Nyahururu-based milk processor was put under a government receivership following its financial woes.

