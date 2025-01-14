Mauritius Crowned World's Top Honeymoon Destination in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards 2025

14 January 2025
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

Port Louis — The island nation of Mauritius has been named the World's Best Honeymoon Destination in TripAdvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Awards 2025, surpassing renowned romantic destinations including Bali and the Maldives.

This recognition highlights Mauritius's unique positioning in the luxury travel market, where world-class hospitality seamlessly blends with authentic cultural experiences. The island's winning formula combines pristine beaches, luxury accommodations, and rich cultural heritage, setting a new standard for romantic getaways.

"This accolade reflects Mauritius's commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for honeymooners," said Richard Duval, Minister of Tourism. "Our island offers more than just beautiful beaches - it's a destination where luxury meets authenticity, creating perfect moments for couples starting their life journey together."

Key Highlights of Mauritius as a Honeymoon Destination:

Luxury resorts offering world-class amenities and service

Year-round pleasant climate with temperatures rarely below 20°C

Unique natural phenomena including the underwater waterfall illusion at Le Morne

Rich cultural heritage blending Indian, African, French, and Chinese influences

UNESCO World Heritage sites including Aapravasi Ghat

Diverse activities from dolphin watching to exploring Black River Gorges

The full top 10 honeymoon destinations for 2025 are:

Mauritius

Bali

Maldives

Hoi An

Phuket

