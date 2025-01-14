Uganda: Museveni to Visit Kigezi Sub-Region in February for PDM Review-Baryomunsi

President Museveni is set to visit the Kigezi Sub-region in early February 2025 to assess the progress of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a government initiative aimed at eradicating poverty and improving livelihoods.

This was revealed by the ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, as the chief guest during the closure of the 2024 Bishop's Annual Appeal Fund at Rushoroza Cathedral.

He emphasised the importance of the President's visit in evaluating the effectiveness of the PDM in transforming the lives of Ugandans.

The PDM, which was launched in 2022, aims to transition 39% of Uganda's population from subsistence to a cash economy by providing financial support to beneficiaries.

The program has been implemented in various regions, including Karamoja, where the President visited at the end of last year and witnessed firsthand the success stories of beneficiaries like Emmanuel Lokong, a piggery farmer who has revolutionised his life after adopting the PDM.

Minister Chris Baryomunsi disclosed that during his visit to Kigezi, President Museveni is expected to meet with local leaders, stakeholders, and beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to discuss the challenges and successes of the program.

"The President is soon resuming his PDM assessments. This month of January, the President will resume his visits starting with the Busoga Sub-region, then proceed to Ankole, and in early February, he will come to the Kigezi Sub-region," Minister Baryomunsi stated.

"The President will also assess the impact of PDM on the lives of the people in all the regions he visits and identify areas that require improvement," Minister Baryomunsi added.

Minister Baryomunsi also said that the President's visit is a testament to his commitment to strengthening the PDM and ensuring its effective implementation across the country.

As Minister Baryomunsi noted, the President's visit will provide an opportunity for the government to evaluate the progress of the PDM and make necessary adjustments to ensure that the program achieves its intended objectives.