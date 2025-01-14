South Africa: Operation Vala Umgodi Led to the Arrests of Two Suspects for Dealing in Dagga Worth R1 Million

14 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - The multi disciplinary team assigned for illicit mining operation Vala Umgodi continues with the effort to combat crime and arrested two men for alleged dealing in dagga

The suspects, aged 30 and 36 were arrested in the evening of Monday, 13 January 2025, in Barberton. The Combat team in collaboration with Proactive members were busy patrolling around the area and while performing their duties, they spotted a white Isuzu Bakkie with two occupants coming from the direction of Low's Creek towards Sheba Siding. The suspects reportedly tried to make a turn, but members swiftly acted and immediately stopped the vehicle. Whilst searching the vehicle, they recovered 10 bags loaded with dagga weight at about 270,05 kg's. The estimated street value of the dagga is at about R1 Million.

It was during this time when the two suspects were apprehended and charged accordingly.

During the investigation by the Police, it came to light that the two were en-route to deliver the dagga from the border of the Kingdom of eSwatini to Sheba when they were intercepted.

The pair is expected to appear in court soon facing the said charge.

