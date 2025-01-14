South Africa: Police Recover a Stolen Ford Ranger Bakkie With a Firearm and Ammunition

14 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday 13 January 2025 at about 02:03, the members of the Westenburg SAPS under Capricorn District were busy conducting patrol duties when they received information about a stolen white Ford Ranger bakkie driving next to Kuschke Secondary school.

Police immediately started with a search until the bakkie was positively spotted and tried to stop it but drove off at high speed and a car chase ensued until R101 public road at Almadal.

Unknown suspects fled into the bushes and abandoned the bakkie.

The bakkie was searched and police found a firearm with a large quantity of ammunition. According to preliminary investigations a white Ford Ranger bakkie was reported stolen in Pretoria North, Gauteng province.

The bakkie together with the firearm and ammunition were confiscated at the scene. A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations is encouraged to contact the Investigating Officer Lieutenant Colonel Dithutle Molepo on 0825658566 or crime stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are continuing.

