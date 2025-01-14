South Africa: Two Males Expected to Appear Before Court for Parys Farm Murder

14 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two african males aged 22 and 29 are expected to appear before the Parys Magistrate Court today facing charges of murder, house robbery, theft of motor vehicle, and theft out of motor vehicle.

It is alleged that on Friday, 10 January 2025, at about 00:10 at Morelig Farm, Parys, the couple was sleeping when they were overpowered by two unknown males. During the attack, the 58-year-old male and his 61-year-old partner were assaulted, and later Mr. Themba Motha succumbed to his injuries.

The two suspects robbed and took the Mahindra bakkie and other items estimated to the value of R65 000 and fled the scene. Later on the same day, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Tumahole with no lead.

Through investigation, the police managed to apprehend the two suspects on Sunday, 12 January 2025.

