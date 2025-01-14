South Africa: Heavy Rains Close Kruger Park Roads - Visitors Moved, Rest Camps Affected

Heavy rains driven by a tropical low-pressure system over Botswana last weekend caused significant disruptions and flooding in the Kruger National Park, leading to the closure of some camps and gravel roads south of the Olifants River.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min SANParks activated disaster management protocols and teams continue to monitor conditions in the wake of flooding in the Kruger National Park this weekend. This comes after several gravel roads, and some camps were closed. Some park guests were moved from their camps as a precautionary measure.

SANParks said that the flooding was largely localised to the south of the Olifants River and that water flow forecasts suggested that the Sabie and Sand Rivers would be inundated with heavy flows for some time.

This followed disruptive rainfall with widespread showers over Limpopo and Mpumalanga during the weekend and on Monday, 13 January 2025 in Kruger Park after an advisory was sent out by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

To date, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to personal property. However, SANParks strongly advised road users to be extra vigilant and cautious when crossing low-level bridges and not to leave their vehicles to clear debris.

Nadav Ossendryver, founder of Latest Sightings, an online platform for real-time wildlife sightings in national parks, said they began receiving reports of flooding on Saturday, 11 January, with heavy rains...