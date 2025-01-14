Kenya: Agriculture Is Boring, I Will Make It Cool for the Youth - CS Nominee Kagwe

14 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has emphasized the need to centralize the agriculture sector to maximize farmers' profits and attract the younger generation to invest in it.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Kagwe highlighted the sector's declining fortunes, coupled with outdated operational methods, as key factors discouraging youth from embracing agriculture.

"Agriculture, for the youth, must be exciting. As it stands, it's too ordinary and boring. Youth will not engage in the sector the way it is structured today. It needs to be something more exciting, involving technology and new ways of doing things," Kagwe stated.

Responding to a question from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, who noted that the younger generation has avoided the agriculture sector despite it being touted as the backbone of the economy, Kagwe pointed out that profitability is the main incentive.

"The youth will only venture into agriculture if it becomes profitable. To achieve this, we must take the necessary steps to make agriculture responsive to profit-making," he said.

The Agriculture nominee told the committee, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, that employing advanced technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech, would transform the sector and incentivize key players.

"The future of agriculture lies in technology. AI, for example, will play a crucial role in the sector's future. The question is whether we are adequately educating our future farmers to deal with these advancements," said Kagwe.

The former Health Cabinet Secretary emphasized the urgency of involving youth in agricultural extension services as part of capacity-building efforts to make the sector attractive to younger generations.

Kagwe also outlined plans to streamline access to land, a critical agricultural asset, by leasing government land and fostering public-private partnerships.

"Many young people don't have access to land. We need to think broadly about how to make land available. There is a lot of idle land owned by organizations like the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) and private sector entities that can be utilized," he asserted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.