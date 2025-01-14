Mozambique: Statement on Post-Election Violence and Call for Mediation Efforts in Mozambique

press release

The Southern African Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (SAf-CNGO), formerly known as the SADC Council of NGOs (SADC-CNGO), representing civil society organizations from across all SADC member states, hereby expresses deep concern over the rising tensions and violence in Mozambique following the October 9th, 2024 elections. We note with great concern the alleged gross human rights violations, with an estimated 278 people recorded dead, while national businesses have been negatively affected causing dire human suffering.

Further, the ongoing Mozambican post-elections unrest has direct negative implications to regional economies, especially South Africa, Malawi, and Zimbabwe due to blockage of cross-border truck-transportation. We therefore recognize the urgency of addressing these challenges to ensure national cohesion and regional stability.

In light of the above, SAf-CNGO proposes an urgent intervention to address the ongoing conflicts and tensions in the country, aiming to serve the best interests of the people of Mozambique and the broader SADC region.

We recognize and commend the ongoing efforts of the SADC Panel of the Wise, the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO), the SADC Troika, currently made up of Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania, as well as the SADC Secretariat, all who continue to work tirelessly to resolve the conflict. SAf-CNGO’s efforts therefore come as a complementary undertaking from civil society in the SADC region to foster a broader and more inclusive approach that engages key societal stakeholders in Mozambique.

Key Proposals:

Immediate Suspension of the Planned Inauguration: We request a temporary postponement of the planned presidential inauguration scheduled for January 15th, 2025. We strongly believe this pause would allow sufficient time for mediation and peace-building efforts, ensuring that the underlying causes of the disputes are adequately addressed and that the outcome reflects the will and trust of the Mozambican people.

Convening a multi-sectoral Team of Mediators:

SAf-CNGO has initiated efforts to form an inclusive team of mediators, comprising:

Former Heads of State from SADC member states, namely, Malawi, South Africa, Botswana, and Tanzania.

SAf-CNGO Technical team which will also provide the Secretariat for the processes.

Engagement of Broader Mozambican Societal Leadership:

To complement SADC's ongoing mediation efforts, we propose the inclusion of a diverse group of Mozambican leaders in the mediation process. This inclusive approach will provide a platform for dialogue, reflecting the diverse perspectives of the Mozambican population and promoting long-term peacebuilding efforts. The following groups will be invited to participate

A Call for Commitment to Peace and Democratic Values:

We urge all parties to prioritize the interests of the people of Mozambique by committing to non-violence, upholding democratic principles, and engaging in good faith to find sustainable solutions. Particularly we call for:

A stop to the use of excessive force by Mozambique’s disciplinary forces in addressing unrest in the country.

A stop to violent protests throughout the country.

Prioritization of the preservation of life and guaranteed safety of the people of Mozambique, including those of key figures leading dissenting political voices, as well as the protection of all key political figures from both sides of the aisle.

Respect for the rule of law and the provisions of the constitution by all.

SAf-CNGO believes that the proposed complementary mediation efforts fully align with the SADC Principles and Guidelines for Conducting Democratic Elections as relates to the provision of effective remedies concerning alleged violations of laws and regulations regarding electoral related rights and responsibilities and ensuring the appropriate application of laws and penalties concerning electoral violations.

Official communication has been sent to representatives of all parties concerned, inviting them for mediation talks to bring a peaceful resolution to the matter. We remain hopeful for a positive response from all.

We believe that through the proposed inclusive and comprehensive efforts we can approach the situation through various key pathways aimed at successfully addressing all grievances, including electoral disputes; fostering peace, and delivering an outcome that inspires confidence for both the people of Mozambique and the international community.

Af-CNGO remains committed to supporting the peopleof Mozambique and the SADC region in achieving lasting peace and stability.