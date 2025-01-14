Zimbabwe: 5 Die in Maize Meal Tragedy

13 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

George Maponga, Masvingo Bureau

Five people, believed to be members of the same family, died in Mazetese communal lands, Mwenezi, after they allegedly ate mealie-meal made from treated maize seed.

The tragic incident that occurred in Dombodema Village has left the local community stunned.

Police yesterday dispatched a team of officers to Mazetese to investigate.

Full details will be released this morning, said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"I can confirm the death of five people in Mwenezi after they ate food prepared using mealie-meal produced after they had washed treated maize seed in Mwenezi," he said.

