Zimbabwe: New ZTN how On Cards

'I Blew It Zimbabwe' is set to take viewers on a gripping journey into the world of Zimbabwe's once-prominent figures, exploring their tales of wealth, excess, and their untimely downfall.

From diamond moguls to music legends, the series dives deep into the lives of Zimbabwe's fallen stars, revealing the high stakes of success and the devastating costs of self-destruction.

In each episode, 'I Blew It Zimbabwe' uncovers stories of individuals who once thrived at the peak of power, fame, and fortune, only to see it all slip away.

Through revealing interviews, and first-hand accounts, the series highlights all that could go wrong when unexpected fortune lands on your lap.

"We've all heard the stories of Zimbabwe's brightest stars, but what happens when the fame and fortune disappear?

"'I Blew It Zimbabwe' shows the raw truth behind the headlines," Nomsa Nkala, the ZTN general manager.

The first season of "I Blew It Zimbabwe" will explore a range of individuals whose stories stem from various sectors ranging from entertainment to business.

Each episode provides a unique, unfiltered perspective on the pressures of maintaining success and the emotional and financial consequences of the choices made along the way.

"I Blew It Zimbabwe" promises to be a must-watch for anyone interested in the intersection of fame, wealth and human vulnerability.

The show is set to première on ZTN Prime starting Sunday, 26 January at 19:30 CAT only on DStv.