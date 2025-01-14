Zimbabwe: Mutasa Off to Türkiye

Northern Region Soccer League side MWOS' head coach, Lloyd "Samaita" Mutasa, will be in Türkiye on attachment as they prepare for the 2025 campaign.

MWOS agonisingly missed out on the 2024 NRSL title when they squandered a four-point advantage to finish two points behind Scottland.

They are set for another tough battle for a PSL ticket in a race that will also have Chegutu Pirates, Black Rhinos, and Harare City among the early favourites.

Mutasa becomes the second coach to go on attachment in Türkiye after Scottland's Tonderai Ndiraya, who was in the European country last month.

In a statement yesterday, MWOS said they are taking pre-season preparations seriously.

The development also ends speculation on Mutasa's future amid off-season claims that he was on his way out. "MWOS FC is proud to announce that head coach Lloyd Mutasa will today embark on an exciting attachment with Istanbul Basaksehir FK in the Turkish Super League.

"This unique opportunity aims to immerse Mutasa in the operational intricacies of one of Europe's premier football leagues, enhancing his expertise in various critical aspects of the game.

"During his time in Türkiye, Mutasa will engage in comprehensive learning experiences, focusing on match preparations, pre-match and post-match strategies, and other pivotal areas that are essential to modern football."

MWOS have already offloaded eight players from their 2024 squad, including Marcos Dan Tafara, Gamu Chikengezha, Peace Makaha, Chris Samakweri, Kelvin Shangiwa, Evidence Tendayi, Wisdom Mutasa, and Ashford Nyamajiwa.

"This initiative underscores MWOS FC's commitment to developing a competitive edge ahead of the upcoming season.

"The wealth of knowledge and experience that Mutasa is set to gain from this attachment is invaluable. By observing and participating in the high-caliber environment of the Turkish league, he will bring back innovative ideas and methodologies that could significantly elevate MWOS FC's performance on the pitch.

"As we look ahead, the insights gained from this international exposure will not only enhance Mutasa's coaching acumen but also strengthen MWOS FC's position as a formidable force in the league. "We are excited about the positive impact this experience will have on our team and the strides we will make in our pursuit of excellence," added MWOS.