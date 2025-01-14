Zimbabwe: Vendor Verification for Mbare Temporary Market Occupation Underway

The 4 700 traders affected by the devastating fire at Mbare market last October are now being verified by Government in collaboration with the City of Harare to allocate space in the newly constructed temporary market set to open the first week of February.

In an interview with The Herald, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed that the verification process has officially started.

"We are committed to ensuring that those traders who lost their means of survival in the fire have a fair chance to return to business in a safe and organised environment," he said.

"So, the City of Harare in conjunction with the Local Government and Public Works Ministry has started a verification process starting from Friday and traders must bring their identity cards for the process."

The fire, which engulfed a significant portion of the Mbare market, left many traders without a place to sell their goods, impacting not only their incomes, but also the local economy. The new temporary market aims to accommodate more than 5 000 traders while providing upgraded facilities to enhance safety and efficiency.

The permanent three-storey market that will be built this year will eventually accommodate 10 000 traders, allowing major expansion.

The verification process involves collecting essential information from the traders, including identification, business licences, and details about the goods they sell. Mayor Mafume said the community will benefit immensely from the exercise.

"Our goal is to create a sustainable trading environment that supports local entrepreneurs and fosters economic growth," he said.

"We want to ensure that every trader has a rightful place in the new market, allowing them to rebuild their businesses."

The hope, Mayor Mafume added is that this initiative will not only restore livelihoods, but also revitalise the local economy, transforming Mbare once again into a thriving hub of commerce.