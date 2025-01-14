Zimbabwe: Foreigner Up for Vehicle Theft

The bail hearing for the 33-year-old Bulgarian investor Adam Markov, who was arrested on allegations of stealing a Jeep Cherokee from South Africa before smuggling it into the country using fake registration number plates, has been set for today.

Markov, who was arrested by detectives from the CID VTS with the assistance of Interpol, appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody pending his bail hearing.

According to the State, Markov stole the vehicle from South Africa and brought it into Zimbabwe. On Friday detectives from CID VTS Harare received information that the stolen Jeep Cherokee had been fixed with fake registration number AGQ 6923.

Acting on the information, the detectives recovered the vehicle from Markov. It was physically inspected and the chassis number was observed to have been grossly tampered with. The original chassis number was removed and a fake chassis number 1C4RJFFGXCC167643 was engraved.

The original engine CC142923 was observed to be still on the motor vehicle. An Interpol check was carried out and the vehicle reflected to have been stolen from the South Africa and its original chassis number was 1C4RJFGG3CC142923.

Efforts are underway to locate the owner of the vehicle in South Africa.

Last September, Adam Markov made headlines by alleging that he had been defrauded of US$200 000 by two Zimbabwean businessmen, Barnabas Kavai and Ashley Makara.

It was alleged he lost the money in a gold mine investment scam orchestrated by Mr Kavi, a director at KPM Mining, and Mr Makara, owner of Crown Mine in Guruve.

However, in a dramatic twist of events, authorities now believe that Markov's allegations were part of an elaborate scheme to defraud Mr Kavai and Mr Makara of their mining operations and other business interests.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Markov may have fabricated the fraud claims to manipulate perceptions and seize control of valuable assets, turning his previous accusations into a tool for personal gain.