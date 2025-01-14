Zimbabwe: Bosso Proposed Constitutional Amendments Set for Ratification

Highlanders is gearing up for significant changes with proposed constitutional amendments set to be ratified at the annual general meeting (AGM) on January 26.

The amendments aim to modernise the club's constitution, aligning it with contemporary standards and best practices in club management.

During an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at the team's Clubhouse yesterday, members were given the opportunity to review and propose changes to the constitution.

The meeting was closed to the media and general public, and Highlanders secretary-general Morgen Dube did not give much into the items discussed on the day as the club chose to keep their cards close to the chest.

"The meeting was a success, and we're happy with the progress made. We have been working on these amendments for some time now, and it's good to see that our members are engaged and willing to participate in shaping the future of our club.

We're looking to strengthen our leadership and decision-making processes and to ensure that our constitution is aligned with modern best practices.

We're confident that our members will support these changes and that they will help to take our club to the next level," he said.

Zimpapers Sports Hub, however, understands the proposed amendments focused on updating various aspects of the club's governance and management.

One of the key changes proposed is a longer waiting period before new members can participate in club decisions.

This aims to prevent individuals from joining and immediately influencing decisions.

Additionally, changes to executive titles are also on the table.

These changes aim to enhance the club's governance and management structure.

The amendments also address the issue of the chief executive officer and secretary-general, who in the past have seemed to be duplicating roles.

This move is expected to strengthen the club's leadership and decision-making processes.

The proposed amendments will be presented for ratification at the annual general meeting on January 26, marking a significant milestone in Highlanders' efforts to modernise and strengthen its foundation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the elections for the office bearers are set to take place on February 2, 2025, at the Highlanders Sports Club, with aspiring candidates required to obtain nomination forms from the club office by January 18, 2025.

Only two positions are being voted for: that is the vice chairman and treasurer.

A refundable fee of US$200 is payable, which will be refunded if the candidate polls in excess of 10 percent of the total votes cast.