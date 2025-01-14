Zimbabwe: ZCC Builds Five Secondary Schools

13 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has started building five secondary schools in Beitbridge, Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, Beatrice and Mvuma with the help of a US$1 million donation from Mr Wicknell Chivayo.

Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi who visited the Beitbridge site for one of the new private schools yesterday said he was happy with the progress on the ground.

He said the church had engaged a contractor who was involved in the construction of the new parliament to help with civil works.

At the moment, Beitbridge District has a total of 71 primary schools and 18 secondary schools and it needs more schools to accommodate the ever growing population.

Bishop Mutendi, who is also an environment champion, also planted a tree at the new school named Gurukudera Academy.

Improving the country's education system and promoting environment conservation was one of the key roles churches across the country should support, he said.

"We are working on constructing more schools in Zimbabwe and we are happy with progress. At the same time, I want to urge Zimbabweans to respect the institution of traditional leaders and those elected during elections. These are appointed by God," said Bishop Mutendi.

The construction of the schools, he said, was an important way of investing in the future of the young generation.

ZCC construction project manager Mr Inock Moyo said the Beitbridge school was started in June last year and they expect it to open doors in the second term of this year.

He said so far they were on the verge of completing the construction of the science block which is mixed with several classroom blocks.

"We are building five similar schools in Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, Beatrice, and Mvuma-Dombo raSamere, a monumental heritage site where ZCC founder Rev Samuel Mutendi would always stop to worship God every time he used that road," said Mr Moyo.

"In addition to the church's fundraising initiatives, we are deploying the US$1 million donated by Mr Wicknell Chivhayo to the schools' project."

Mr Moyo said civil works for the construction of hostels and staff cottages were underway and that this was being done in phases.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.