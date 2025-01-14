Zimbabwe: 23rd Nama Awards Performing Artists Selection Criteria Explained

In a significant development for the annual National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA), event managers have invited artists to come on board and showcase their talents.

This move seeks to provide all deserving performers with an opportunity to shine while also addressing the monotony that has often been cited as a major setback in past events.

The 23rd NAMAs will be held on March 1 at a venue to be advised, courtesy of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and event managers Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC).

Works produced between December 1, 2023 and November 30, 2024 will be considered.

In an interview, Tinashe Kitchen from JCMC said preparations are well on course.

"Preparations are at an advanced stage; we are excited for the 23rd edition of the event and looking forward to celebrating all forms of Zimbabwean art," he said.

Explaining their selection process for performing artists, Kitchen emphasised that it was based on their themes to ensure deserving artists are not left behind.

"NAMA approaches artists to perform based on our ideas, our theme, and the artists' performance from the previous year.

"We are grateful to all artists who are willing to perform on the NAMA stage.

"We approach a large number of artists from all parts of the country. This includes all genres, as NAMA is not just a musical concert.

"It is a celebration of all forms of art and artists who have been exceptional in their fields."

Kitchen outlined their vision ahead of the 23rd edition, which is expected to attract hordes of creatives in Zimbabwe.

"Our theme this year is 'Afrofuturism.' We want to showcase our vision for what the local arts sector will look like 100 years from now.

"Our images, our red carpet, and our presentation for the awards will celebrate all these elements and more," he stressed.

Earlier this year, NAMA announced several changes to enhance efficiency, transparency, and fairness in the adjudication processes.

They introduced a revamped system meant to improve efficiency and transparency.

NACZ boss Napoleon Nyanhi also assured fans that NAMA will be decentralised to ensure that no one is left behind.

The event organisers announced the addition of seven new awards, as well as the renaming of other categories.

One of the categories of interest is Outstanding Music Group, which was previously a missing element in the Music Awards category.

Media awards have now been placed under the special awards category.

Over the years, it was perceived as competitive, but now it has become an honorary award as they depart from what had become a competitive category.

Nyanhi also hailed JCMC for their sterling work as the event manager for the awards ceremony, emphasising that the 23rd NAMAs will be their last.

A process to find a new event manager has been advertised, and a lot is expected from the newcomers.

As JCMC signs off after a wonderful job, they are expected to leave a lasting impression at the upcoming event.

Being a premier event on the arts calendar each year, NAMA has had its fair share of criticism regarding the outcome of winners.

The event organisers have been learning from other arts associations in the region on how to run awards, which has benefited them.

As expected, the focus will not only be on the winners on March 1 but also on the entertainers who came forward and expressed their intention to perform.

This move is meant to ensure that no one is left behind while performers from all art forms are included.

This initiative will go a long way in ensuring that the awards maintain their glamour.