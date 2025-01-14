Zimbabwe: Transformative Projects Propel Tsholotsho South

Tsholotsho South legislator and Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Cde Musa Ncube has overseen the successful implementation of over 15 transformative projects within her constituency achieved in collaboration with relevant Government ministries and the Tsholotsho Rural District Council.

Cde Ncube presented these achievements during a recent end-of-year constituency meeting, themed: "Building a brighter future together: Unlocking potential and unleashing growth towards Vision 2030." The meeting served as a platform for the community to receive an update on the significant strides made in the constituency throughout last year.

Cde Ncube highlighted the notable successes achieved in line with the Second Republic's National Development Strategy 1, underlining the nation's unwavering commitment to progress towards Vision 2030.

A key highlight of her tenure has been the successful rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, including the Tsholotsho-Tshefunye and Mbalibali-Nkunzi roads. This significant undertaking, achieved in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Tsholotsho Rural District Council, aligns perfectly with President Mnangagwa's vision of modernising infrastructure and transforming rural communities into thriving economic hubs.

"We also had the water rehabilitation programme, which repaired or maintained 63 boreholes, with three solar powered and 10 earmarked for solarisation, easing the water situation exacerbated by climate change. This would not have been possible without collaborating with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and Tsholotsho Rural District Council.

This is meant to achieve President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of introducing modern farming techniques and equipment in rural communities," said Cde Ncube.

A key initiative within the constituency was the launch of the Mhlabangubo nutritional garden, a village business unit established by the Government under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. The project empowers youth and women by generating income through the sale of produce to local communities and Tsholotsho markets, while simultaneously promoting market gardening within the district.

A comprehensive tree-planting programme was implemented across all wards, including the homesteads of Chiefs, headmen, and village heads. The initiative saw all schools establish orchards, a crucial step towards mitigating the effects of climate change.

The constituency also witnessed significant success with the distribution of 30 000 free-range chicks under the Presidential Poultry Projects scheme. The initiative has empowered households, with many beneficiaries now generating income by selling chickens and eggs within the local community.

"Working with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, we managed to install six ZESA transformers, greatly improving the availability of electricity in the district. My office also engaged the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services in the installation of two network boosters, addressing the network crisis," said Cde Ncube.

Her constituency witnessed the construction and rehabilitation of four health facilities. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, they successfully constructed and rehabilitated five classroom blocks. The construction of the Nkunzi Sub-Registry office is also in progress and is anticipated to be fully operational soon.

"There have been tremendous initiatives in helping the vulnerable in our communities, especially the San community, in collaboration with the office of the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. We also awarded scholarships to 18 students under the Musa Ncube Foundation, with eight enrolled in various schools in Tsholotsho district and 10 at Paraclete Vocational Training College," said Cde Ncube.

She concluded by highlighting that as the year unfolds, numerous projects are set to be implemented in partnership with the Government and the diaspora community. The initiatives include the construction and rehabilitation of clinics in Malanda, Natha, Denge and Hunt.