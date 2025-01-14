Zimbabwe: Zida Unveils High Impact Investment Opportunities

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has unveiled some high-impact investment opportunities, with potential investors being offered avenues in real estate and agriculture.

With a combined value of about US$100 million, the projects are meant to address urban housing shortages, stimulate tourism growth and position Zimbabwe as a leading hub for high-tech agriculture.

ZIDA is a Government agency established to foster and facilitate both domestic and foreign investment in Zimbabwe.

Its core functions encompass investment promotion including actively engaging in activities that attract investors, such as showcasing opportunities, participating in international trade fairs and building relationships with potential investors.

Under investment facilitation role, it provides a comprehensive support to investors throughout their investment journey, including offering one-stop shop services to streamline the investment process by providing guidance on regulations, licenses, and other necessary approvals.

Topping the list of investment opportunities being facilitated by ZIDA is a real estate project in Harare's Central Business District.

The Government is seeking investors to redevelop three dilapidated structures, replacing them with modern 10-story blocks comprising 300 residential units.

"This project will directly support urban regeneration goals outlined in the National Development Strategy 1," said Engineer Theodius Chinyanga, Secretary for National Housing and Social Amenities.

The US$28 million projected will be executed under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.

The Government will contribute US$4,1 million in land and professional services, while investors are sought to fund the remaining US$24 million. Investors will recoup their investment through a 13-year concession period.

Another key project is the Prospect Waterfalls Flats, specifically targeting high-income earners and corporate clients within Harare's expanding housing market.

Valued at US$63 million, the project envisions the development of 100 three-story blocks, offering 1 200 units alongside a daycare centre and other essential amenities.

The Government will contribute US$10,6 million, while private investors are expected to cover the remaining US$52,4 million under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Also on offer is the Hilltop Hotel project, a 60-room facility in the Midlands Province strategically designed to attract both business and leisure travellers. With 56 percent of construction already completed, the project requires US$240 000 in funding to complete essential aspects such as building services, interior finishing and marketing initiatives.

"This investment offers a robust return, with an IRR of 53 percent and a payback period of just under two years," said Charles Tawonezvi, head of business development for Shurugwi Town Council.

In transformative move for the country's agricultural sector, the Goromonzi Agro-Industrial Park will encompass 1 025 hectares, with a focus on horticulture, cannabis, and industrial hemp.

"This project is a game-changer for Zimbabwean agriculture," said Thabo Ruswa, project advisor for the Goromonzi Agro-Industrial Company.