Zimbabwe: Muchena Outlines Vision

13 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Eastern Region Soccer League chairman Davison Muchena, who is aspiring for a board member position in the up-coming ZIFA elections, has outlined a bold vision to transform the country's football landscape.

The veteran administrator emphasised the need for a multifaceted approach to revive Zimbabwean football.

"We need to learn from the past and build on the successes of the Peter Ndlovu era," he said, referencing the country's football heyday.

A key point in Muchena's strategy is the reintroduction of tax rebates to incentivise corporate sponsorship.

"During the glory days, companies would fight to sponsor football because they received rebates. We need to bring back this model to attract investment," he explained.

Muchena stressed the importance of commercialising ZIFA, saying, "We need to run ZIFA like a business, with qualified personnel and a robust business case."

Muchena further emphasised the need to fund grassroots programmes, develop infrastructure, and prioritise employee welfare.

"We must invest in our youth, build world-class facilities, and treat our employees with the respect they deserve," he said.

On infrastructure development, Muchena lamented the state of Zimbabwe's football facilities, saying,

"It's a disaster that we play our home games in other countries. We need to start from scratch and build stadiums that make us proud."

He added, "We need to make ZIFA an FA of choice, not just for Zimbabweans but for the world. With the right leadership, we can achieve this and attract sponsors who will help us grow the game."

