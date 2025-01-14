Zimbabwe: Congested Calendar for Premier Netball League

13 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

The Premier Netball League has added the Independence trophy to their 2025 calendar, which begins with a season-opening play-off tournament on March 1.

The league will then commence on March 22 and end in the second week of November.

League leadership and sponsors Nedbank held an extraordinary meeting over the weekend where they outlined the plans for this year.

The league will run in a bubble format as it has done over the past three seasons, with the second edition of the Cancer Awareness tournament scheduled to take place in October.

Its inaugural edition was held last year at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

League champions ZDF Queens won the tournament to make it a double.

PNL spokesperson Innocent Ndiya said the PNL will get the ball rolling by holding the 2024 season awards next month.

"We held our year-opening meeting with our sponsors over the weekend, where we outlined plans for the 2025 PNL season.

"Our first port of call is the annual awards for the league from 2024. The awards will be held next month," said Ndiya.

"We are expecting to hold the season-opening tournament at Stodart Complex on March 1.

"After that, we will hold our Annual General Meeting a week later that will pave the way for the opening bubble on March 22."

He said the PNL will this year hold the Independence trophy on April 19.

"We have put plans in place to stage the Independence trophy on April 19," added Ndiya.

"The venue for the tournament will be communicated in due course. Every team will participate in this tournament.

"We will have a three-week break for the season in June. Then our cancer awareness tournament, which we introduced last year, returns again this year in October."

The PNL will wait for the AGM to decide on who comes up after the relegation of ZUPCO and Waterfalls.

