Zimbabwe: Masvingo High Court Judges' Work Ethic Commended

Constitutional Court Judge Justice Anne-Marie Gowora has commended the Masvingo High Court for its work ethic after two judges at the station finalised over 1 700 criminal cases last year.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2025 Legal Year at the Masvingo High Court today, Justice Gowora commended Justices Sunsley Zisengwe and Helena Charewa for finalising the cases in 2024.

This, she said, was despite the fact that the Masvingo High Court is understaffed as the size of the court requires three judges.

Justice Charewa and her counterpart Justice Zisengwe cleared 1 719 criminal cases last year, out of a total 1 909 cases that were filed last year and in 2023.

In the civil division, the two Masvingo judges finalised 810 cases out of a total of 913.

Justice Gowora said this demonstrates the two judges' dedication to duty.