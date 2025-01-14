Zimbabwe: Mbire Woman, Boy Swept Away While Crossing Flooded River

13 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Daniel Chigunwe

In a tragic incident, two people from Mbire district in Mashonaland Central province lost their lives on Saturday after they were swept away while attempting to cross a flooded river.

Mrs Mahabhe Zengeretsi (65) and a 16-year-old boy from Masoka village, ward 11 under Chief Chisunga were confirmed dead after they were swept away by the flooded Manongora River.

This was confirmed by Mbire Rural District Council chairman Cllr Ishmael Chaukura, "I confirm the tragic death of a Mbire woman and a boy after being swept away while trying to cross the flooded Manongora River on Saturday morning.

"For the past few days Mbire has been receiving a lot of rain which has resulted in many rivers like Dande and Angwa flooding," he said.

"We are putting in place measures to minimise disasters due to flooding since we are a region perennially haunted by floods in this Zambezi basin. We are always on high alert."

In a separate incident, another Mbire woman was killed last week after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing, and her remains have not yet been found.

"Rinda Koza (80) of Makuwerere village under Chief Chitsungo in ward 10 was attacked by a crocodile while fishing in a river, her remains have not been found," said Cllr Chaukura.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.