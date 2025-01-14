Africa: Kenya's Raila Odinga Seeks Zimbabwe's Support for Top AU Post

President Mnangagwa today (Monday) received Kenyan opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga who is in Zimbabwe to request support for his candidature for the African Union Commission chairpersonship.

Mr Odinga is one of four candidates in the race to succeed the incumbent, Moussa Faki, who has held the position since 2017.

He is vying for the post against Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Tahtoud Ali Youssof, Somalia's Fawzia Yusuf Adam, and Seychelles' former Vice President Vincent Meriton.

Mr Odinga said he is happy that his meeting with President Mnangagwa was fruitful and expressed hope that Zimbabwe and the rest of the SADC region will support his bid for the top AU post.