Zimbabwe: SA Border Authorities Intercept R500k Zim-Bound Contraband

South African border authorities on Saturday intercepted an assortment of goods worth an estimated R500 000 that were being smuggled into Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River.

Smuggling syndicates are using inflatable boats to smuggle goods between the two countries.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the suspects escaped to Zimbabwe in eight boats after being intercepted by security officials.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) Operation Vala Umgodi National Intervention Roving Team has successfully thwarted a major smuggling operation along the Limpopo River, leading to the confiscation of goods valued at approximately R500 000," he said.

"On Saturday morning at around 11:20 am, the team was conducting a routine patrol near Tshirundu Village when they received a tip-off that eight small boats were smuggling some goods.

"Upon seeing the police, the suspects quickly got into the boats and fled back into Zimbabwe, abandoning most of the goods."

He said the contraband included alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, baked goods, flour, and other consumer goods, along with a fridge.

All seized items were taken to Musina SAPS.

The development comes as Zimbabwean authorities are also cracking down on smuggling syndicates operating between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The crackdown is being led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, alongside the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission.

The goal is to halt the influx of illicit goods into local markets. Recent efforts have resulted in the interception of numerous buses loaded with smuggled goods.

According to security officials, smugglers are avoiding the border and are using the border flanks. To enhance surveillance, authorities are deploying high-tech security systems, including drone surveillance.

Since the introduction of these systems as well as fast cargo scanners, Zimra has been able to intercept more smuggled goods.

Drones and scanners are set to be deployed to other entry border posts like Forbes and Chirundu.