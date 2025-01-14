Zimbabwe: Mimosa Warns Public Against Scams

Leading mining company Mimosa has cautioned the public against responding to fraudulent job advertisements circulating online urging people to verify all recruitment information through official channels.

In a statement, Mimosa clarified its recruitment process saying it advertises job openings exclusively through mainstream media and its official website.

"Mimosa wishes to advise members of the public that it recruits through placing adverts with the company's official logo in the mainstream media and on our website," read the statement.

Mimosa also warned job seekers against engaging in unverified communication.

"We urge the public to disregard any communication outside these platforms inviting them to apply for jobs in our organisation. Beware of fake job adverts circulating online," read the statement.

"Mimosa will not be held responsible or liable for any prejudice, loss, claim, expenses or any other inconveniences resulting from or connected to these fake adverts."

Job seekers, it said are encouraged to verify opportunities by visiting Mimosa's official website or contacting the company directly.