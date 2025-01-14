Sudan: Electronic Payment Supervisory Committee Discusses Stage Report

Portsudan — The Electronic Payment Emergency Chamber Supervisory Committee discussed its stage report on the status of implementing decisions regulating electronic payment systems and services.

The report - which was discussed in the committee's meeting headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Abdullah Ibrahim, with the participation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation at the ministry on Monday - included the most important controls and procedures taken by the Ministry of Finance in the field of electronic payment, represented in implementing the decisions of the Council of Ministers regarding the electronic disbursement of salaries of employees and government institutions, in addition to the commitment not to receive cash payments.

The committee touched on the challenges facing the collection and payment system in the revenue units represented by Customs, Taxes and the Ministry of Interior and the mechanisms for addressing them. It also discussed what was agreed upon between the Ministry of Finance and commercial banks and the necessity of completing the interfaces linking the electronic collection and payment system (Esali or my receipt) and commercial banks to ensure efficient performance, confidentiality and speed of information exchange.

The report stressed the importance of the media in raising public awareness of the electronic collection and payment project (Esali), its positives and fostering citizen confidence in electronic systems.