Nigeria: 48,932 Inmates in Custody Awaiting Trial - Acting Ncos Cg

The Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has revealed that 48,932 inmates currently held in the country's correctional facilities are Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs).

Nwakuche made this disclosure during an interactive session with field officers on Monday, where he noted overcrowding as the most pressing issue facing the NCoS and outlined measures to address it.

He announced that the NCoS would collaborate with the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, and other prosecuting agencies to expedite trials for inmates awaiting court proceedings.

"Overcrowding, no doubt, stands out as the most pressing challenge of the NCoS," Nwakuche stated.

To address the issue, Nwakuche emphasised the need for strategic partnerships and innovative approaches.

He noted, "While engaging state chief executives to expedite the trial of the over 90 per cent state offenders in custody, the use of non-custodial measures and early release mechanisms will be taken up with the judiciary. We will also fast-track the construction of proposed 3,000-capacity ultramodern custodial facilities and other centres across the country."

He disclosed that as of Monday, January 6, 2025, there are 48,932 inmates in custody awaiting trial, many of whom are charged with non-bailable offenses.

"I intend to interface with the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, the inspector-general of police, and other prosecuting agencies and critical stakeholders to fast track the trial of these inmates. This is necessary, especially those on non-bailable offences like armed robbery, murder, and others that constitute over 60 percent of awaiting trial persons (ATPs)," Nwakuche added.

The Acting CG also highlighted plans to leverage non-custodial measures to curb the influx of inmates into correctional facilities.

"This administration will explore the window of opportunities as provided by the non-custodial measures to address the influx of inmates into our facilities," he said.

He urged field officers to collaborate with state officials, including Chief Judges and Attorneys-General, to streamline prosecutorial processes at the local level.

"I implore you to reach out to the state chief judges, attorneys-general of your states, and other stakeholders to cash in on this; some of them need to be educated on this," Nwakuche concluded.