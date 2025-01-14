East Africa: Ethiopia Repatriates 160 Citizens From Beirut

<em>addis Ababa — Ethiopia has repatriated 164 citizens from Beirut, Lebanon, who were living in difficult conditions.

Upon their arrival at Bole International Airport today, Refugees and Returnees Service Director General Teyiba Hassen and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the repatriates.

During the occasion, Teyiba said the government of Ethiopia has made efforts to repatriate citizens from various countries of difficult conditions.

The Refugees and Returnees Service in collaborations with pertinent bodies will continue for the return of citizens from abroad who are living in difficult conditions, she added.

Director General for Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Siraj Rashid also echoed similar ideas.

He recalled that about 700 citizens had been repatriated due to the current situation in Beirut.