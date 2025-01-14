Ethiopia: Business Delegation From UAE Exploring Investment Opportunities in Ethiopia

<em>addis Ababa — A high-level business delegation from Reach Digital Company-UAE, led by its CEO, Feras Neim Mohammed Abusharkh, has kicked off its pre-investment visit in Ethiopia.

The delegation commenced their visit by meeting with the Commissioner of Ethiopian Investment Commission, Zeleke Temesgen earlier today January 13, 2025.

During the meeting, Commissioner Zeleke expressed the Ethiopian government's dedication to supporting and facilitating private investments in the country. He assured the delegation of the government's commitment to providing all necessary assistance to the company in its endeavors of investing in Ethiopia.

Reach Digital Company-UAE Abusharkh's CEO, Feras Neim Mohammed Abusharkh highlighted the company's significant expertise in Digital Transformation and Systems Integration since its establishment in 1999.

He emphasized Reach Digital's track record of success in providing a wide array of IT services that enable organizations to excel in the dynamic digital landscape.

Abusharkh also conveyed the company's interest to bring its global success stories to Ethiopia, showcasing their commitment to fostering digital growth in the region.

Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of Ethiopia to the UAE and Chief Coordinator of the pre investment visit, underscored that Reach Digital's interest in Ethiopia underscores the country's growing appeal as a hub for innovation and technological advancement in the region.

He also indicated that the visit by Reach Digital Company UAE's delegation marks a continuity in increasing business partnership and Economic collaboration between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates for mutual benefit.

This significant visit was facilitated by the Embassy of Ethiopia in Abu Dhabi in light of strengthening bilateral business ties and promoting investment opportunities which lies at the core of Ethiopia's Foreign Policy.