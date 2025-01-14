Morocco: Rabat to Host 23rd Meeting of Economic Advisors to OIC Embassies in Morocco

13 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The 23rd meeting of Economic Advisors to the Embassies of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) accredited to Morocco will be held on January 23 in Rabat, the Islamic Center for Development of Trade (ICDT) announces.

This meeting, held annually by ICDT, aims to exchange views with the Economic Counsellors of OIC countries' embassies in Rabat on the Centre's activities and projects during 2025, and to propose joint activities for the coming year, ICDT says in a press release.

On this occasion, discussions will shed light on the latest developments in international trade, the prospects for intra-OIC trade, as well as ICDT's programs, namely the Trade and Investment Promotion Program, the Trade Facilitation Program, the SME and Institutional Capacity Building Program, the Economic Intelligence Program, and other programs launched by ICDT.

The meeting will be chaired by ICDT executives, partners and representatives of the countries organizing ICDT's fairs and exhibitions in 2025, namely Chad, Senegal, Uganda, Benin, Cameroon and Comoros, according to the same source.

The gathering will also be attended by Economic Advisors from the embassies of OIC member states accredited to the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Senegal's Ministry of Health, Solidarity and Social Action.

Representatives of international and regional organizations active in the economic and trade fields, as well as Moroccan institutions in question, will also be present.

