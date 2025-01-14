Africa: All-Tanzania Final At the CAF U17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (Gift)

There will be a Tanzanian derby in the final of the CAF U17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) after JKT Queens made sure of top spot in Group A at the Azem Complex Stadium on Monday.

They will face-off against TDS Girls, who had already sealed top spot in the three-team Group B on Saturday following their second successive win.

Saturday's final will kick-off at the same Azam Complex Stadium at 18:00 (15:00 GMT).

JKT Queens earned top spot in their pool with a thumping 10-0 victory over City Lights FC. Winifrida Gerald scored four goals to take her tally in the tournament to six.

There were also strikes from Adija Sanyenge (two), Yasinta Mitoga, Sunday Masasila, Janeth Matulanga and Christer Bazil.

Earlier on Monday, Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) took second place in Group A with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over rivals Kenya Elite Junior Academy.

Sarah Awino gave the latter the lead, but goals from Mitshel Muthama and Genevieve Mithel turned the tie in the favour of KAS.

They will take on the second-placed team in Group B in Friday's third-place play-off, with their opponents to be decided on Tuesday.

Boni Consili Girls from Uganda take on Aigle Noir FC of Burundi, with both teams on zero points and a -2 goal-difference. The victor there will play for third.

The losing team will be involved in the fifth-place play-off against Kenya Elite Junior Academy, also on Friday.

The tournament is live on CAF's YouTube channel, CAF TV and can also be followed across CAF's digital platforms through #U17GIFT2025

For more on CAF Safeguarding and Women's Football development, visit www.cafonline.com

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

GROUP A

JKT Queens 3 (Winifrida Gerald 26', 33', Janeth Matulanga 48') Kenya Academy of Sports 0

Kenya Elite Junior Academy 6 (Emily Adhiambo 8', Fleviah Khatenje 37', Jane Sakwa 42', Joan Ogolą 45', 81', Alice Wilson 51'og) City Lights FC 0

JKT Queens 2 (Lidya Kabambo 30', Adija Sanyenge 60') Kenya Elite Junior Academy 1 (Furaha Kifaru 66'og)

City Lights FC 1 (Rahma Dafalla 26') Kenya Academy of Sports 5 (Joyangela Valencia 9', Brenda Achieng 13', Genevieve Mithel 45', Mitshel Muthama 55', Anna Khamis 60'og)

Kenya Elite Junior Academy 1 (Sarah Awino 7') Kenya Academy of Sports 2 (Mitshel Muthama 24', Genevieve Mithel 61')

JKT Queens 10 (Yasinta Mitoga 3', Sunday Masasila 8', Winifrida Gerald 33', 45'pen, 61', 85', Janeth Matulanga 35', Adija Sanyenge 76', 83', Christer Bazil 90') City Lights FC 0

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS JKT Queens (Tanzania) 3 3 0 0 15 1 14 9 Kenya Academy of Sports 3 2 0 1 7 5 2 6 Kenya Elite Junior Academy 3 1 0 2 8 4 4 3 City Lights FC (South Sudan) 3 0 0 3 1 21 -20 0

GROUP B

TDS Girls 2 (Winifrida Mathias 60', Mary Siyame 88') Boni Consili Girls 0

TDS Girls 2 (Asha Omary 59', Helena Mtundagi 76') Aigle Noir FC 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS TDS Girls (Tanzania) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 Aigle Noir (Burundi) 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 Boni Consili Girls (Uganda) 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

TOURNAMENT FIXTURESAll matches played at the Azam Complex StadiumGROUP B

14 January, 18:00: Boni Consili Girls vs Aigle Noir FC

FIFTH-PLACE PLAY-OFF

17 January, 15:00: Kenya Elite Junior Academy vs Third in Group B

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

17 January, 18:00: Kenya Academy of Sports vs Second in Group B

FINAL

18 January, 18:00: JKT Queens vs TDS Girls