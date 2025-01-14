South Africa: DA Congratulates Matrics On Their Exam Results

press release

The DA congratulates all the successful matriculants on passing their examinations. Their success is a testament to their hard work and the commitment of teachers, school leaders, and families across the country.

This year 724 156 matrics enrolled for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, while 705 291 full-time candidates wrote the examinations and 87.3% passed - a record number.

We know that many learners had to overcome severe socio-economic and other circumstances to reach grade 12 and sit their examinations, and that many of them used their circumstances as a motivation to ensure they achieve the best possible results. Their senior years have been influenced by Covid-19 and increased budget pressures influencing everything from teacher availability and the quality of teaching, classroom sizes, safe school infrastructure, and resources.

The DA welcomes Minister Gwarube's proposed strategic reorientation towards early childhood development (ECD) and the foundation phase, as well as her intention to develop systems with the ability to track each learner's path through basic education, including those that move to independent or private schools and TVET colleges to complete their schooling.

We further propose that the South African Council for Educators (SACE) be strengthened to ensure that each and every teacher are equipped to provide a quality education. Even the brightest of learners will struggle if their teachers aren't able to understand and teach their subjects.

The DA welcomes the increased number of Bachelor's passes, particularly in under-resourced Quintile 1 to 3 schools, as well as the reduction in the number of underperforming schools and improvements across all provinces and districts.

The fact that some schools still prevent learners from writing exams in an effort to artificially alter the outcomes in certain subjects is of grave concern. As evidenced by the 2021 Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (PIRLS), the Southern and Eastern Consortium for Monitoring Educational Quality (SEACMEQ V), the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), and the South African Systemic Evaluation (SASE) on the quality of Education last year, learners are in desperate need of support and quality education in the foundation phases, which impact their success when they reach high school. A learner that cannot read for meaning by age 10, and does not understand the basics of numeracy would find it near impossible to excel in education environments marked by overcrowding, lack of resources, and teachers either unwilling or unable to teach the subjects they're paid to teach.

While the Western Cape led the provinces with mathematics and physical sciences achievements, national participation in these subjects remain a cause for concern - 12 338 less learners wrote the maths exam this year, while there were 6 962 less physical science learners.

Despite the challenges, we commend all the matrics that wrote the exams last year, including the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) candidates that achieved a pass rate of 98.47%. We know how hard you worked, and we hope that your results will speak to this effort. We believe that you will have bright and prosperous futures.