Egypt: Madbouly Reviews Progress of Comprehensive Health Insurance System

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting today to review the progress of the first phase of the Comprehensive Health Insurance System and discuss preparations for the implementation of its second phase.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population; Amr Kandil, Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Medicine; Ahmed Taha, Chairman of the General Authority for Accreditation and Health Regulation; Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare; Ihab Abou Aish, Deputy Chairman of the Comprehensive Health Insurance Authority; and Hani Rashid, Deputy Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare, along with representatives from various ministries and relevant entities.

Madbouly opened the meeting by emphasizing the government's commitment to improving healthcare services across the country.

He highlighted the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to expedite the implementation of all phases of the Comprehensive Health Insurance System, given its pivotal role in providing extensive healthcare services to citizens nationwide.

During the meeting, attendees reviewed the progress of the first phase, which aims to establish a solid foundation for delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare services.

Discussions also focused on addressing challenges and ensuring readiness for the second phase, which will expand the system's reach to additional regions.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar underscored the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration in achieving the system's objectives, noting that the initiative reflects the state's broader vision for sustainable development and social equity.

The Comprehensive Health Insurance System, a flagship program of the Egyptian government, seeks to provide universal healthcare coverage to all citizens, ensuring access to essential medical services and reducing the financial burden on families.

The initiative aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030, aiming to enhance the quality of life and promote social welfare.

The Prime Minister concluded the meeting by urging all stakeholders to work diligently to meet the program's milestones, reaffirming the government's dedication to advancing healthcare as a top priority for national development.