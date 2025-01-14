Egypt: Cairo, Ebrd to Advance Renewable Energy Links

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat lauded the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s support for Egypt's energy strategy and transition plans towards renewable energy projects.

The minister met on Monday with an EBRD delegation, led by Harry Boyd Carpenter, Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at EBRD.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) General Assembly, currently being held in the UAE.

Discussions addressed several areas of joint co-operation, including wind measurement projects in various regions for establishing electricity generation plants, advancing green hydrogen initiatives, and strategies to diversify the energy mix and increase reliance on renewable sources.

The two sides also reviewed the development of the unified electricity grid to maximise the use of natural resources.

Minister Esmat outlined future projects with EBRD aiming at transforming the electricity grid into a smart network by building its capabilities and infrastructure.

He stressed the ministry's focus on optimising the use of natural resources, expanding renewable energy projects, and ensuring proper management of resources.

He reiterated Egypt's openness to partnerships with the private sector, leveraging their expertise as part of a diversified energy strategy to enhance energy security.

The minister pointed to national initiatives to reduce reliance on traditional fuels, cut carbon emissions, and expand renewable energy storage systems and regional interconnection projects, all contributing to the broader goal of transforming the national grid into a smart, efficient system.