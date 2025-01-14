Egypt: Bolster Social Protection Links With Singapore

13 January 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy received on Monday Singapore's Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

The meeting, attended by Singapore's Ambassador in Cairo Dominic Goh, focused on exploring avenues of co-operation between the two countries in areas of social protection and welfare.

Morsy emphasised the importance of fostering bilateral relations and co-operation in social welfare.

She highlighted Egypt's significant efforts in this field, including the recent approval of a new social security law by the Egyptian Parliament. The law, according to Morsy, offers a key step towards a more inclusive and sustainable social safety net by expanding beneficiary coverage, institutionalising cash assistance as a legislative right, and ensuring efficient governance to direct aid to those who need it most.

Morsy also referred to Egypt's initiatives to protect the rights of senior citizens and people with disabilities, support irregular workers, and promote economic empowerment programmes.

For his part, Minister Masagos Zulkifli commended Egypt's social protection efforts, and voiced eagerness to establish new channels of co-operation with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, leveraging Egypt's expertise in the field for mutual benefit.

