Sudan: 'Extrajudicial Killings, Abductions, and Torture Follow Sudan Army's Victory in Wad Madani'

Wad Madani / El Dinder / El Hasaheisa / Um El Gura / El Kanabi / Ombadda — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) recent recapture Wad Madni in El Gezira state on Saturday, has sparked a wave of disturbing reports highlighting widespread violations against civilians. Alarming footage circulating on social media shows SAF forces and allied forces carrying out torture, extrajudicial killings, and widespread destruction in areas previously controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Within 72 hours of retaking the state, reports state that at least 45 civilians were executed in El Dinder. In El Hasaheisa and Um El Gura, east of Wad Madani, reports indicate that the Sudan Shield Forces torched villages, killing eight people, including children, and abducting 14 others.

Human rights groups have confirmed that these acts, alongside brutal arrests and torture, are part of a vicious cycle of revenge against those accused of collaborating with the RSF.

Last week, Radio Dabanga reported on a graphic video that sparked widespread condemnation, seemingly showing SAF soldiers shooting a civilian suspected of being affiliated with the RSF in Ombadda, a neighbourhood of Omdurman.

'Disturbing footage and an unconfirmed 'RSF-collaborator kill-list'

Video evidence reveals a catalogue of violence, including threats of execution, abuse of detainees, and racial targeting, particularly against the El Kanabi community.

Amidst the chaos, activists are documenting the ongoing abuses, but fear tactics have complicated efforts to verify reports.

A graphic video supposedly shows SAF troops and militia forces loyal to Abu Agla Keikil torturing a doctor with special needs in Wad Madani, accusing him of collaborating with the RSF. The footage captures them abusing the man in the street.

Keikil, who was once the RSF's senior commander in El Gezira, had led forces allied with the RSF for a year before defecting with him to the SAF.

Journalist Mat Nashed noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday: "Keikil's forces committed a myriad of abuses in Gezira when he first captured the province as a member of the RSF. His forces now helped recapture the province for SAF, but they, along with some SAF units, are again committing abuses. Different uniform. Same impunity."

Lists of alleged RSF collaborators, circulated online, have stoked panic and led to arbitrary detentions, with civilians being held accountable for mere accusations.

Dr Mohamed Zakaria of the Justice and Equality Movement condemned the targeting of El Kanabi residents, warning that such acts could fracture Sudan's already fragile social fabric. He stressed that it is imperative to address hate speech and ensure justice for all.

SAF denial

In response, SAF denied responsibility for the violations, attributing the abuses to unnamed entities seeking to damage its reputation.

SAF officials maintain that these acts do not reflect army policy, promising to hold those responsible to account while securing the region from opportunistic actors.

However, critics are unconvinced, pointing to their role in both perpetrating and condoning violence.

Calls for accountability

The brutality has sparked outrage both within Sudan and across the international community. Prominent voices, including Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minawi, have called for immediate action to ensure justice for the victims.

International human rights groups have labelled the violations as war crimes, urging the international community to step in with investigations and protection efforts.

The Sudan Liberation Movement echoed these calls, demanding accountability from the Sudanese military and international intervention to shield civilians from further violence.

The RSF, whose own history of atrocities is well documented, has similarly condemned the army's actions, accusing it of genocide against ethnic minorities.

'Protection measures'

With the situation continuing to deteriorate, Sudanese civil organisations are pushing for international intervention to protect civilians from further violence.

The Justice and Equality Movement has called for a thorough investigation into the abuses and stressed that the military must take greater steps to prevent future atrocities.