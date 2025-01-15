Africa: Indonesia Becomes a Full Member of Brics, Boosting Global South Unity and Economic Cooperation

As Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia's inclusion strengthens BRICS' efforts to democratize global governance.

The world's fourth most populous country and Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia, joined BRICS as a full member. The development was announced by Brazil which holds the presidency of the multilateral organization for 2025 on Monday, January 6. The move fosters hope for strengthening BRICS' efforts to democratize global politics and enhance South-South cooperation.

Indonesia, with a population of over 280 million, is the fourth most populous country in the world following India, China, and the US. It also boasts the largest economy in Southeast Asia, with a GDP exceeding USD 1.3 trillion.

Indonesia's membership had initially been approved during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa in September 2023. However, its formal accession was delayed due to a governmental transition in the country. Indonesia's presidential election was held in February 2024 and Prabowo Subianto emerged victorious. He assumed office in October, succeeding Joko Widodo.

"As the largest economy and most populous nation in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with other BRICS members the support for the reform of the global governance institutions and contributes significantly to the deepening of global south cooperation, priorities that align with Brazil's theme for its presidency: 'enhancing global south cooperation for a more inclusive sustainable governance,"' the statement issued by the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

Officially formed in 2009, BRICS was originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined in 2010. In January 2024 Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and UAE joined the grouping as official members and participated in the summit at Kazan in Russia in October. With Indonesia the total membership of BRICS has increased to 10.

BRICS members now represent almost half of the world's population with over 38% of its total GDP on the basis of "Purchasing Power Parity" (PPP).

BRICS was established to strengthen cooperation among countries of the Global South and to challenge the hegemonic dominance of a few Western countries in global decision-making. Since its inception, its core objectives have been to envision truly multilateral global politics, promote just and equitable global governance, and foster mutual development.

A milestone for South-South cooperation

The Kazan declaration, drafted during the October 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, calls for reforms in global institutions to reflect the changing realities of a world where developing countries have gained significant strength. It emphasizes the need to strengthen international regimes for a just world order while opposing all forms of unilateral and hegemonic practices.

BRICS is focused on developing mechanisms to counter hegemonic dominance in global affairs. Initiatives such as the de-dollarization of international trade and the formation of New Development Bank exemplify these alternative approaches.

In a statement on Tuesday, Indonesia welcomed the Brazilian announcement, describing BRICS membership as "a strategic step to improve the collaboration and cooperation with other developing nations based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and sustainable development."

Indonesia also noted that "BRICS provides a valuable platform for fostering South-South cooperation and ensuring that the voices and aspirations of developing countries are heard and reflected in global decision making."

The country further stated that membership in BRICS is a milestone reflecting Indonesia's,"growing and active role in global affairs and its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation for a more inclusive and equitable global order."

Several BRICS members issued statements welcoming Indonesia as a full member of the group.

The Chinese foreign ministry described Indonesia as a major developing country and an important force in the global south, "which highly recognizes the BRICS spirit and has taken an active part in 'BRICS Plus' cooperation." The ministry added that Indonesia's official entry into BRICS serves the common interests of BRICS countries and the global south, paving the way for the "collective rise of the Global South."