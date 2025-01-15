Kenya: Rights Groups in Kenya Blame Police for Increase in Abductions of Government Critics

Nairobi — Human rights groups in Kenya are blaming police for a recent increase in the abductions of critics who have protested government policies. The activists say at least 29 people are missing after raising concerns about poor governance.

Kenyan cartoonist Gideon Kibet said that unknown people trailed him to a bus on his way from a meeting in the capital, Nairobi, in December 2024. He said he was forced into a car by masked assailants, who tore his shirt and used it to cover his eyes and tie his hands. Kibet was eventually released.

Kibet has drawn cartoons mocking government figures such as President William Ruto. One caricature, which depicted the president in a coffin, went viral.

Kibet's experience is among 82 cases of abductions and forced disappearances in just six months, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. Although Kibet and four others have been released, that has not been the case for dozens of others.

From September 2023 to August 2024, Kenya saw a 44% increase in abductions compared to the same time period from the previous year, according to the national security report. Officials say there were 52 abductions in Kenya from September 2023 to August 2024, compared to 36 the previous year.

Many of the victims are critics of bad governance, say rights groups.

"What we are seeing is essentially the use of extrajudicial power to course fear among those citizens that are legitimately protesting against bad governance or raising concerns with the government," said Irungu Houghton, executive director for Amnesty International Kenya.

Some Kenyans have taken to social media to protest the government on issues including increases in taxes and corruption. However, at a public event Sunday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen referred to such critics as criminals.

"If the criminals and people with bad behavior have moved ... to the digital space, I want to tell you that we will follow you there because that is where we want to ensure that there is law and order," he said.

Kenyan lawyers have petitioned the country's high court to hold the inspector general of police responsible for the abductions. According to the lawyers, the state is evading accountability.

"Our question has been from July until today, no investigation has been done, no investigation has been cleared, we are not being told the people who are responsible," said Gloria Kimani, a member of the Law Society of Kenya.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin are to appear in court Friday regarding the abductions. The two have snubbed three previous court summonses in the abduction cases.